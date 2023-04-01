In Poland, a group of young people brutally beat two Ukrainians. This publication reported Wprost.

The brawl took place over the weekend in the city of Lodz. According to the representative of the district prosecutor’s office, Krzysztof Kopania, on the night of March 26, natives of Ukraine, 38-year-old Andriy and his 26-year-old brother Pavel, joined a company drinking alcohol near a local park.

It is noted that both brothers have been legally residing and working in Poland for several years, and also speak Polish well. The fact that they arrived from Ukraine was not immediately clear.

At some point, a conflict broke out between Ukrainians and local residents, which quickly turned into a fight. As a result, one of the brothers was seriously injured: his jaw and ribs were broken.

At the same time, Kopani clarified that the testimony of all participants does not give reason to believe that national hostility became the cause of the incident.

On March 29, law enforcement officers charged three men aged 18 to 21 with beatings. With one more suspect, 16-year-old teenagers, the juvenile court works.

On March 9, it became known that the Polish authorities ordered Ukrainian refugees to partially pay for housing rent in Poland from March 1. As the British newspaper Express pointed out, this is a blow to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to the publication, about 500 thousand refugees arrived in the country, and the government said it could no longer pay for the 80 thousand Ukrainians who are still in Poland.

A day earlier, it was reported that the Polish authorities unreasonably paid about 2 million zlotys (more than €427,000) to Ukrainian refugees and demanded the return of benefits, since people should not have received money if they immediately left the country. So far, only 35.3 thousand zlotys ($8 thousand) have been returned

In February, it was reported that the level of acceptance of refugees from Ukraine in Poland was falling significantly. Now it is 67% – the lowest result for the year.