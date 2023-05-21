Süeddeutsche Zeitung: two Ukrainians may be involved in blowing up Nord Stream

Two Ukrainian citizens may be involved in the explosions on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. About it writes edition of the Süeddeutsche Zeitung.

According to an investigation by the Süeddeutsche Zeitung and other German and European media, investigators from the German Federal Criminal Office a few months ago stumbled upon an alleged Feeria Lwowa travel agency based in Poland. According to the newspaper, the agency rented the ship Andromeda, on which the suspects went to the gas pipeline. Feeria Lwowa is believed to have been created as a front.

On February 8, American journalist Seymour Hersh also published an investigation in which he accused the US authorities of being involved in undermining Nord Stream. According to him, American divers planted explosives to organize sabotage on pipelines under the guise of conducting exercises.