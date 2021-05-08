Two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were killed in a fire near the village of Mironovsky, Donetsk region. About it reported on the website of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR).

According to the department, on the night of May 7, the military of the 59th brigade, while intoxicated, set fire to their own dugout. “Fire on timber structures and dry vegetation quickly spread throughout the entire position. As a result of the incident, two servicemen were killed, and seven people received burns of varying severity, ”the statement says.

Also, according to the People’s Militia, as a result of the fire, four AK-74 assault rifles, two RPG-7 grenade launchers, one 82-caliber mortar and more than 10 thousand cartridges of 5.45 mm caliber were destroyed. “The fact of the fire, the command of the 59th brigade presented as a result of shelling by the People’s Militia of the LPR,” – said representatives of the department.

Another aggravation of the situation in Donbass began at the end of March. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics have accused each other of intensifying shelling, conducting reconnaissance activities and moving military equipment around the contact line. Over the weeks of escalation in the region, dozens of military personnel from both sides and several civilians have died.