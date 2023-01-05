On the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), two planes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) were shot down. This was reported to journalists by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov.

It is specified that the Su-24 attack aircraft and the Su-25 front-line bomber were shot down.

The Su-25 was shot down by anti-aircraft defenses near the settlement of Pobeda, and the Su-24 was destroyed as a result of the actions of fighter aircraft of the Russian Military Space Forces (VKS) in the area of ​​the settlement of Krasnogorovka.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that two AN / TPQ-50 US-made counter-battery radars were destroyed in the area of ​​u200bu200bthe settlements of Chasov Yar and Avdeevka in the DPR.