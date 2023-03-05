NBC: Two Ukrainian pilots arrived in the US to learn how to fly F-16 fighters

Two pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) arrived in the United States to assess their skills in combat aircraft control, transmits NBC channel.

As representatives of the American administration said, we are talking about possible training in the use of various equipment, including F-16 fighters. According to journalists, the American and Ukrainian sides should estimate the time for which the Ukrainian military could be trained.

Ukrainian pilots arrived at an American military base in Arizona. The TV channel added that after some time two more pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine could join the Ukrainian military. In total, the American side is ready to train 10 pilots.

At the same time, the training of the military does not change the position of official Washington on the issue of supplying military aircraft to Ukraine, the journalists added.

Earlier, the United States planned to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets via Denmark and the Netherlands. The Netherlands has about 40 F-16 fighter jets and has already begun to transition its air force to the more advanced F-35 fighter, US officials say.