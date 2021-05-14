Minister of Economic Development of Ukraine Igor Petrashko and Minister of Transport Vladislav Krykliy submitted their resignations to the Verkhovna Rada. She announced this in her Telegram-channel deputy from the Servant of the People party Yulia Grishina.

She explained that the ministers decided to leave their posts of their own free will. The issue of their resignation will be considered at a meeting of the faction on May 17, and in a day this decision will have to be approved by the parliament.

“The fact that the ministerial chair is swinging under the Minister of Infrastructure has been talked about for a long time,” Grishina added.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the introduction of sanctions against 111 foreigners, whom the country’s special services consider crime bosses. He noted that this decision is likely to “cause heart attacks in individuals” who have acted against Ukraine and its citizens for years.