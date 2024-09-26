Russian Defense Ministry: air defense systems on duty shot down 2 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones over the Belgorod region

Two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were shot down by air defense systems on duty in the sky over the Belgorod region. The incident in the Russian region was reported by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram-channel.

“At about 21:50 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was stopped,” the defense department said.