Defense Ministry: Two Ukrainian UAVs shot down over Nizhny Novgorod Region

Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over the Nizhny Novgorod region. This was reported on Sunday, July 28, by the Russian Defense Ministry in its Telegram-channel.

“At around 07:00 Moscow time, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the department said in a statement.

Also on the night of Sunday, July 28, drones attacked an oil depot in the Kursk region. As a result of the incident, three tanks caught fire.

Before that, the Nizhny Novgorod region was attacked in March. Then, a drone hit an oil distillation unit at the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil depot in the city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region.