Russian Defense Ministry: Two Ukrainian drones destroyed over Belgorod Region

Russian military personnel have destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the territory of the Belgorod region using air defense systems on duty. This became known from a statement by the Russian Defense Ministry published in the official Telegram– the military department channel.

“Between 14:30 and 18:15 Moscow time, another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using an aircraft-type UAV against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian army destroyed two launchers and a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) station. In addition, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the Nota electronic warfare station and a field ammunition depot of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).