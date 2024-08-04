Defense Ministry: Two Ukrainian drones were shot down in Belgorod region

The air defense system shot down two Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Belgorod region. The Russian Defense Ministry reported the incident in the Russian region in its Telegram-channel.

“During the past night, the Kyiv regime attempted to carry out a terrorist attack using unmanned aerial vehicles on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation,” the defense department emphasized.

Earlier, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that three drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) had again attacked the Shebekinsky urban district. Two of them fell in the village of Murom, and the third exploded near a residential building in the village of Petrovka.