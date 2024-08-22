Russian Defense Ministry: Air Defense Shot Down Two Ukrainian UAVs Over Belgorod Region

The Russian Air Defense Forces shot down two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) over the Belgorod Region. This was reported by the Russian Defense Ministry in its official Telegram-channel.

The publication notes that at about 21:00 Moscow time, Russian military personnel thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to carry out a terrorist attack using drones. Air defense systems on duty shot down two aircraft-type drones.