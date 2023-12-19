The DPR sentenced two Ukrainian Armed Forces for shooting civilians in Mariupol

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced the commander of the fire support company Sergei Benza and the senior rifleman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Yan Danilov for the massacre of civilians in Mariupol. The Prosecutor General of Russia reported this to Lenta.ru.

Bense was sentenced to life imprisonment in a special regime colony, and Danilov was sentenced to 24 years in a maximum security colony.

According to the department, in the spring of 2022, personnel of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade, including Benza, Danilov and Ivan Taran, were in combat positions in residential buildings in Mariupol, the Investigative Committee of Russia clarified to Lente.ru. So Danilov and Taran burst into the house where they were going to stay, and in one of the apartments they noticed two local residents. They reported this to their commander, Benza. He ordered the execution of civilians. The military shot the man and woman and determined they did not survive. But the victim was still rescued and later left the scene.

Earlier it was reported that Taran and Danilov also discovered an unarmed mother and son and shot them both in the head with a firearm, and then dealt with two more civilians passing by them on bicycles.

In November, Taran received a life sentence.