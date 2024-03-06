A court in the DPR sentenced two Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers to life imprisonment for shooting people

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) sentenced to life imprisonment two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who shot five residents of Mariupol. The Prosecutor General's Office reported this to Lenta.ru.

24-year-old Alexander Pecharsky and 48-year-old Sergei Georgiu were found guilty of murder motivated by political and ideological hatred, attempted murder, and cruelty to civilians. They will serve their sentence in a special regime colony.

According to the court, between March and April 2022, at a combat position on Karpov Avenue, the Ukrainian military, on a criminal order from the command, shot seven residents with machine guns. As a result, five people died, and two victims managed to escape.

