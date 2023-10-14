Ministry of Defense: Air defense shot down two drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the Black Sea near the Krasnodar Territory
Two drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were destroyed over the Black Sea. About it reported Russian Ministry of Defense.
The military department clarified that air defense systems on duty shot down drones near the coast of the Krasnodar Territory. The incident occurred around 07:10 Moscow time.
