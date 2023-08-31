Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: two UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk region and a missile over the Crimea

On the evening of August 30, terrorist attacks by Ukraine in two regions of Russia were suppressed. This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In the sky over the Bryansk region, two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) of an aircraft type were destroyed with the help of an air defense system (air defense). Also in the Republic of Crimea, air defense systems managed to shoot down a Ukrainian missile, the ministry said.