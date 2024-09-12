RIA Novosti: Two types of weapons found and confiscated from the head of the RDC Kapustin in Moscow

At the head of the “Russian Volunteer Corps” (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) Denis Kapustin (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation)convicted in absentia in Russia for organizing an attack on the Bryansk region, two types of weapons were found and seized in Moscow. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the case materials.

It is noted that in August 2021, Kapustil’s weapons permit expired, as a result of which in September 2022, the Streamer traumatic pistol and the Mossberg 500a hunting rifle were confiscated and placed in storage in one of the duty units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The documents specify that the head of the RDC was sent an order demanding that he eliminate violations of the law and either extend the storage permit or file a request for the alienation of weapons, but there was no response. Currently, Kapustin is restricted in his right to store and carry weapons.

Earlier, a Moscow court deprived the head of the RDC of his rights to an apartment in the capital. The case materials noted that he had not expressed a desire to enter into inheritance rights and had never lived at his registered address.

On November 16, the Second Western District Military Court in Moscow sentenced Kapustin in absentia to life imprisonment. He was charged under Article 275 (High Treason), paragraph “b” of Part 3 of Article 205 (Attempt to commit a terrorist act), Part 4 of Article 222 (Illegal arms trafficking), and Part 4 of Article 222.1 (Illegal explosives trafficking) of the Russian Criminal Code. Kapustin was also charged under Article 205.3 (Undergoing training for the purpose of committing terrorist activity) and 205.4 (Creation of a terrorist community) of the Russian Criminal Code.