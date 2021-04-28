Last week, from April 20 to April 26, two types of vegetables rose in price in Russia: cucumbers and cabbage. At the same time, tomatoes have become cheaper. This became known based on the data presented on website Rosstat.

“Prices for fruits and vegetables increased by an average of 0.7 percent, including for white cabbage – by 3.6 percent, cucumbers – by 3 percent, carrots – by 2 percent, potatoes – by 1.5 percent, onions and apples – by 0.2 percent. Tomato prices fell by 1 percent, ”the department said.

In addition, the price increased within one percent for pork, lamb, beef, sausages, canned food, milk, rennet cheeses and chocolates. In some regions, prices for eggs and sugar rose slightly, while prices for chicken, on the contrary, went down.

The week before last, from April 13 to April 19, prices for carrots, cabbage, potatoes and eggs rose in Russia. According to the statistics department, prices for carrots rose 1.7 percent over the week, for white cabbage – 1.6 percent, for potatoes and eggs – 1.5 percent.

On March 30, the government extended agreements to contain food prices. For sugar they are valid until June 1, for butter – until October 1 of this year. This happened against the backdrop of an increase in the cost of goods.