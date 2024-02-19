The school calendar for the current academic year, March 25, has set the spring break, which lasts three weeks, until next April 14, and the remaining time period of the second semester includes two types of assessments, including measuring students’ competencies (cognitive and skill), and an end-of-semester test. Second semester.

The calendar stated that the duration of the second semester, which began on January 2nd, is 12 weeks (59 school days), and the semester included only one day of official vacation (January 1st) on the occasion of New Year’s Day.

The second semester includes the implementation of school assessments to measure students’ competencies (cognitive and skill), during the month of February, while next March will witness an evaluation (test) at the end of the second semester, and this comes within a number of evaluation stages witnessed in the current academic year.

On the other hand, the “Guideline for Student Evaluation Policy for the Academic Year 2023-2024” included student-centered evaluation, through which the Emirates School Education Foundation seeks to give priority to active learning and critical thinking, enable students to take responsibility for their learning, and motivate them to become learners. It is more motivated by three axes: firstly, matching the student’s individual educational needs; secondly, providing reliable data (such as students’ skill and cognitive losses) to support learning and teaching practices, which enables students to achieve academic progress; and thirdly, measuring current student achievement levels to provide useful evidence about Learn them, and determine their levels in their educational journey.

The guide indicated that the different types of continuous assessment enable the teacher to determine what the student understands, what he can apply, and the cognitive and skill competencies that the student must possess to advance in the educational process, in addition to determining the appropriate support to be provided to the student during his learning in the classroom.

Students participate in their learning process to constantly build their knowledge and hone their skills, as all students have the ability for cognitive growth and academic progress, through mastering integrated knowledge and skills, integrating acquired knowledge and skills, developing knowledge and refining basic skills, and building basic knowledge and skills.

The guide explained that the teacher employs continuous assessment to determine the cognitive and skill competencies of students throughout the learning process, so that they can adapt and harmonize teaching methods and strategies, as well as provide the best support to students to complete their educational journey.

The guide classified continuous assessment into assessments that take place at the school level and central assessments, where school-level assessments include formative assessment without a grade, and formative assessment with a grade monitored, while central assessments include diagnostic testing, end-of-semester tests, and retake testing.