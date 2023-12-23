A 32-year-old American woman with a double uterus – a rare congenital condition estimated to affect around 0.3% of women – in scientific terms 'didelphic uterus', gave birth to twin girls one day apart, after a pregnancy deemed possible once in a million and after a labor that lasted a total of 20 hours. It happened in Alabama, at the University Hospital of Birmingham, as reported by the university website, as well as the international media and the mother herself, Kelsey Hatcher, on her social channels.

The woman, who became pregnant in each of her uteruses, naturally gave birth to her first baby, Roxi Layla, on Tuesday, while her little sister Rebel Laken was born on Wednesday. “Never in our wildest dreams could we have planned a pregnancy and birth like this…but giving birth to our two healthy little girls was our goal from the beginning, and the doctors helped us achieve it” , Hatcher said in the statement released by the hospital. The mother then added: “It is therefore right that our little ones will have two birthdays as they had different 'homes'”.

The woman had been diagnosed with a didelphic uterus at the age of 17, but before this exceptional double birth, she had already had two other children, born from 'one uterus at a time'. This time, when she underwent the ultrasound and the doctor “moved the image to the other uterus, I was breathless”, said Kelsey Hatcher. “It was certain there was another baby, we could hardly believe it”, but but it was all true.