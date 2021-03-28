Two additional tugs headed for the Suez Canal to assist the grounded container ship Ever Given. This follows from the data of the portal for tracking vessels in real time. Marine Traffic…

The tugs Alp Guard and Carlo Magno are already located near the city of Suez (northeastern Egypt).

According to Associated Press, additional forces are needed in order to pull the vessel while the excavators clean the soil and sand from the port side of the container ship.

Earlier on the same day, it became known that the attempt to float the container ship had not yet succeeded.

At the same time, on the eve of the bow of the ship, it was possible to move a little from its place. This happened after on the same day, a few hours earlier, a stuck container ship was first slightly moved from its place after more than 20 thousand tons of soil were removed from the scene of the incident.

The head of the administration of the Suez Canal, Osama Rabea, reported that ten tugboats are trying to remove the vessel from the shallows. He noted that the situation is complicated by the size of the vessel and the number of containers on it. According to him, the number of ships awaiting passage through the canal has reached 321.

Panama-flagged container ship Ever Given ran aground south of the Suez Canal on 23 March, blocking traffic. The Japanese company Shohei Kisen, the ship’s operator, claims that strong winds were the reason.

On board the vessel are more than 20 thousand heavy containers, which were transported from China to the Dutch port of Rotterdam. This is one of the largest vessels in its class: its length reaches 400 m, width – 59 m.