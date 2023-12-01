Friday, December 1, 2023, 8:56 p.m.



| Updated 9:40 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Two truck drivers died this Friday after being run over on the RM-1 highway, which connects Murcia with San Javier, near the Murcia district of Sucina. Around 7 p.m., the two occupants of the vehicle were run over by a van after getting out of the vehicle due to a possible puncture.

A Civil Traffic Guard patrol, road maintenance personnel and a Mobile Emergency Unit went to the scene. Upon arrival, paramedics reported that the two people had died.