Two transgender girls reported, on social media, an assault that occurred in Castiglione in Teverina, in the Viterbo area, during a party in the town square. AG published the photo publicly: she shows herself with bruises on various parts of her body and a broken tooth, after the assault suffered by her and her friend. The facts date back to Saturday evening, August 10.

According to the two girls’ story, they were suddenly surrounded by 10 boys, who first insulted them and then beat them up. The two were very scared and suffered injuries, bruises, and abrasions. Someone called the police and, fortunately, the attack ended. At the moment, however, there are no official reports, but only a story on social media.

The two girls say that the beating took place in a crowded square, but no one intervened.

The reaction of Arcigay Viterbo

Arcigay Viterbo has intervened on the matter: «Less than a month after the brutal attack on a gay couple in Rome, we have received news of another terrible attack that occurred in our province, in Castiglione in Teverina, during the celebrations for the Wine Festival, against two trans girls». «According to what we have learned – he continues -, the group of young boys first made comments to the girls and then moved on to attack them only after discovering their gender identity. Therefore, according to what has been made known, it is a clear episode of transphobic violence that cannot be considered and therefore dismissed as a simple fight. As Arcigay Viterbo, we immediately contacted the victims of the violence, providing all the necessary support. We hope that the perpetrators of the vile attack will be identified as soon as possible. This escalation of violence against LGBT+ people is a clear sign of social degeneration and an unstoppable spiral of hatred that is spreading, fueled by a clear political narrative that sees diversity as a danger and not as a wealth”.