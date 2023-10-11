Sobyanin: traffic on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line will be launched in the coming hours

Two trains collided at the Pechatniki metro station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of the Moscow metro. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, one train rolled onto another at 10:30.

Today at 10:30 at the Pechatniki metro station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrievskaya line, a train without passengers, which was being ferried to the depot, ran into a train stationed at the station Sergei SobyaninMayor of Moscow

Five people were injured. Driver trapped in train carriage

Total, according to official data, five people were injured and were hospitalized. The condition of the driver, who was trapped in the cabin of one of the trains, is assessed by doctors as moderate. Doctors diagnosed the remaining four injured as having minor injuries and are in satisfactory condition.

The cause of the train collision in the Moscow metro was a brake failure

Preliminarily, the cause of the collision between the trains was brake failure. To the scene of the incident sent about 20 ambulances. Footage from the scene of the incident also appeared online.

Train traffic between the Lyublino and Dubrovka stations was temporarily stopped, but they promise to restart soon

Sobyanin promised to resume train traffic between the Lyublino and Dubrovka stations in the next few hours and provide the necessary assistance to the victims.

“All Mosmetro services are working to restore traffic in the area. The reasons for the incident will be determined by a special commission,” reported in the capital’s Deptrans.

Due to an accident in the capital’s metro, according to the Yandex Metro service, passengers traveling on the Lyublino-Dmitrovskaya line from Zyablikovo towards the center need to change to the Zamoskvoretskaya line.

Screenshot: Yandex.Metro

In addition to the metro, passengers can use compensatory bus routes – 59 buses were allocated for this.

“We also ask you to use the BCL, Zamoskvoretskaya line, MCC, MCD D2 and other ground transport routes,” the Department of Transport said.