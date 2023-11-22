Two trains collided head-on in the Ulyanovsk region

Two trains collided head-on in the Ulyanovsk region. This was reported by Baza in Telegram-channel.

There have been no reports of casualties in the Russian region yet. According to the publication, the collision was recorded in the area of ​​the 962nd kilometer of the Kuibyshev railway.

The Adler-Perm train with 396 people collided with a shunting train. There are 94 children among the passengers, Baza found out.

Regional emergency services rushed to the scene of the emergency. The authorities of the Ulyanovsk region did not comment on the situation.

In October, it was reported that two trains collided at the Pechatniki metro station on the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of the Moscow metro. Then, according to the capital’s mayor’s office, five people were injured and were taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver, who was trapped in the cabin of one of the trains, was assessed by doctors as moderate. The remaining four injured were diagnosed by doctors as having minor injuries and were soon discharged in satisfactory condition.