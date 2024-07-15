Two trains collide in Gubkin, Belgorod, one person killed

In the city of Gubkin in the Belgorod region, two trains collided. An electric train crashed into another train at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour – this happened on July 13 at the Lebedinsky Mining and Processing Plant.

“On July 13, a collision between two railway traction units occurred at Lebedinsky GOK,” the company’s press service reported.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident.

According to updated information, when the electric train was leaving the dead-end, a malfunction signal was triggered. According to preliminary information, the technicians who started working on the problem did not secure the train properly, which is why it began to roll down the slope. The train picked up speed and crashed into another train.

As a result of the accident, two locomotive crew members were injured – they were inside the cabin. They were taken to the Stary Oskol hospital with injuries. How reported According to the press service of Lebedinsky Mining and Processing Plant, two days later the condition of one of the victims deteriorated sharply, and doctors were unable to save him.

“The plant will provide all necessary assistance and support to the employee’s family,” the statement said. The mining and processing plant also emphasized that a special commission would establish the causes and circumstances of the incident.

Earlier, a passenger train derailed in the Komi Republic

On June 26, near Inta, a train with 232 passengers derailed. As a result, nine carriages overturned.

Photo: Alexey Malgavko / RIA Novosti

Three people died. At least 70 people received various injuries, from minor cuts and fractures to craniocerebral trauma. The passengers who escaped with minor bruises walked to the station along the railroad tracks.

Many of the passengers were heading to the Black Sea for a vacation. According to eyewitnesses, many were asleep when the train derailed and did not understand what had happened. People had to get out of the train through broken windows. “Some even broke the windows to crawl out. It was a very terrible picture, stressful,” said eyewitness Inna.

Related materials:

The preliminary cause of the train derailment was said to be the erosion of the railway embankment. This led to the railway tracks sagging over the resulting void. After this, the expert analyst of the European Railway Agency Roman Münge called for a new way of building railways in the face of climate change.

“It is logical to make a drainage system that can cope with extremely difficult weather conditions. Here, apparently, they made it so that it could not cope. Everyone can see the result,” the expert explained.