At least 26 people were killed when a freight train collided with a passenger train in central Greece on Tuesday night, state broadcaster ERT reported, quoting a spokesman for the fire brigade, and several people are believed to be still trapped under the rubble.
The spokesman said that 85 people were injured, adding that the search for more victims is continuing. Several hospitals in the area were put on high alert.
It was not immediately clear what caused the accident. It was reported that about 350 passengers and 20 railway employees were on board the two trains in total.
Videos broadcast by local television showed several smashed train cars at the site of the accident near the municipality of Tempe, near the city of Larissa. A rescue worker told reporters: “Most of the injured suffer from head injuries as well as fractures of the pelvis, arms and legs. Unfortunately there are still many people.”
