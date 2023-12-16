Nuria Triguero and Ignacio Lillo Malaga Sunday, December 17, 2023, 00:32



At around 9:30 p.m. tonight, El Chorro station was the scene of an accident between two trains on the medium-distance line that connects Malaga and Seville. The two convoys have suffered a side collision for reasons that remain to be confirmed, although there are sources that indicate that one of them, which was made up of two compositions (two trains together) could have partially derailed and collided or grazed the vehicle that was coming along the road. another way. The incident has not caused personal injury to travelers, according to official Renfe sources. 112 has not reported so far that there have been any injuries, although other unofficial sources suggest that there would be an injured passenger. What has caused the collision is the evacuation of both railways.

There are two hundred passengers affected by the incident (one hundred for each train), who are being evacuated and transferred to the El Chorro station with the help of Firefighters who have mobilized to the scene of the accident, according to sources from the Provincial Council. . Travelers will now have to wait to be provided with an alternative means of transport to reach their destinations. Diputación firefighters are working in the area where the accident occurred. Apparently, the train that has been most damaged by the accident – the one that derailed – is losing diesel. The other has no apparent damage, but has not resumed walking either.

)Images of the two affected trains and passengers at the El Chorro station.



Malaga Provincial Council





According to Renfe sources, a Cercanías train will be sent to the El Chorro station to transfer all travelers – both those coming from Seville and Malaga – to the Málaga María Zambrano station. From there, passengers who were on the train bound for Seville will be transferred by bus. 112 is coordinating the emergency response to the train accident in El Chorro (activating the required troops), at the moment 061 has sent two ambulances in case transfers are necessary; The Red Cross sends a support ambulance until the transfer takes place and the Civil Protection and Local Police of Álora as well as the Provincial Consortium Firefighters have been activated.