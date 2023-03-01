On the night of this Tuesday, a passenger train collided with a freight train in northern Greece; one of the wagons went up in flames. The accident, according to CNN, leaves at least eight fatalities and 21 people are seriously injured.

The incident occurred in Tempe, when a passenger train derailed after colliding with a commercial train shortly after 11 p.m.

According to CNN, the passenger train was on the Thessaloniki – Larissa route and left at 7:22. Three of his carriages derailed.

The authorities deployed a huge rescue operation with police officers, 40 firefighters and some 30 ambulances were transferred to the scene to help the dozens of injured, according to the local media Onlarissa.

The affected people, on the other hand, are being treated in the two hospitals in Larissa.

Users on social networks have shared ishocking images of the tragic accident.

According to the ‘ANA’ press agency, the fire was brought under control overnight by firefighters, who estimate that, in addition to “dozens of injuries, several people were found unconscious and dead.”

Lazos, a passenger questioned by the Protothema newspaper, declared: “We have experienced something very shocking.” “I’m not hurt, but I’m stained with the blood of other people who were hurt next to me,” he said.

ELTIEMPO.COM

*With information from AFP