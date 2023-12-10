A man was hit and killed by a train on the Bologna-Milan line in the Lodi area. The investor train stopped in Tavazzano (Lodi) for surveys. The conventional Piacenza-Milan line is still subject to slowdowns due to the judicial police operations underway in Tavazzano (Lodi) where the investor train, the Intercity night 758, is stopped due to Polfer investigations. According to RFI «railway traffic, previously suspended , is currently slowed down between Tavazzano (Lodi) and Melegnano (Milan). Trains may be subject to limitations, cancellations and delays of up to 20 minutes.”

Another accident in Sicily. A man was injured near the railway line in Casteldaccia, in the Palermo area. The 75-year-old man was hit by a passing convoy. Rescued by the 118 health workers and taken to the emergency room in Bagheria, his condition is unknown. Rail traffic came to a halt: three regional trains and one intercity were suspended. Bus services have been arranged.