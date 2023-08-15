Tragedy today in Cene, in the province of Bergamo. A 37-year-old man from Premolo (Bergamo) drowned after diving into the waters of the Serio river near a bridge. The bather plunged into the water and never came out. At that point the people who were on the river bank with him immediately gave the alarm and the volunteer divers from Treviglio, the fire brigade and the carabinieri arrived on the scene. The lifeless body of the Bergamo native was recovered shortly after. It is not clear whether the man was taken ill. Meanwhile, the Carabinieri of Bergamo are investigating.

A few hours later another drowning, this time off the Lazio coast: the body of a man in his forties was recovered by a Coast Guard patrol boat six miles off Fregene. The alarm was raised by a yachtsman who noticed the body in the water and called 1530, the number for emergencies at sea. The Public Prosecutor of Civitavecchia was involved in the case and ordered the transfer of the body to the Roman cemetery of Verano, where the autopsy will be performed by the coroner. The man was wearing long pants and a black T-shirt with the logo of a Rome nightclub. He had no ID on him but had a large tattoo on his arm that could be useful for identification.