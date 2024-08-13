The Teulada-Benitatxell Water Consortium has approved the delegation of powers to the local councils to allow the purchase of water for distribution among the inhabitants of both municipalities, for which it has allocated 100,000 euros.

The entity, in an extraordinary meeting held on Tuesday, has agreed to allocate a budget of 100,000 euros, which will be divided between Teulada-Moraira and Benitatxell, depending on the number of subscribers in each town. The options include the distribution of water bottles or the installation of tanks in the urban areas. This measure will be in force until September 30, 2024. Teulada-Moraira has a registered population of about 12,000 people, which increases fivefold in the summer period (60,000).

Last week, the Teulada-Moraira City Council announced in an announcement that, due to the drought situation affecting the region, the Public Health Centre has declared the water in the areas of Teulada 1-Casco Urbano and other entities and Teulada 3-Arnella Moraira as unfit for consumption.

The municipality had already warned in June that the aquifers were suffering from the intrusion of salt water from the sea due to the drought: “In particular, the Senija well currently has salt levels ten times higher than usual and five times higher than historical levels,” it said in a statement. At that time, tap water was safe for personal and domestic hygiene and the council was waiting for analyses to be able to say the same for human consumption. “The situation worsens in summer due to the increased demand for water,” it predicted at the time. The threat became a reality last week.

Of the 100,000 euros allocated, Teulada-Moraira will receive 67.40% of the funds, while Benitatxell will receive 32.60%, the agency said in a statement. Each municipality will have the capacity to decide the most appropriate way of distributing water, according to its specific needs.

This measure will be in force until September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, in the north of Castellón, tanker trucks continue to arrive for the ponds that supply livestock farms. for the survival of cows and sheep. This Monday, Vistabella del Maestrat received 30,000 litres of water which were distributed across three farms.