Two tourists are said to have been shot dead by the Algerian coast guard after they accidentally ended up in Algerian waters on jet skis from Morocco. The French-Moroccan holidaymakers, along with two friends, are said to have gotten lost when they went looking for fuel. This is reported by the Moroccan news site Le360 Thursday evening, which one of the four friends, Mohamed Kissi, spoke on camera.

According to Kissi, the friends got lost when they were stopped by a black boat, which is said to belong to the Algerian coast guard. One of the friends talked to the alleged coast guard, after which the group wanted to leave in the direction of the Moroccan coast. Suddenly, according to Kissi, shots were fired, killing his 29-year-old brother and a 40-year-old friend. The third man was hit by a bullet and then arrested by the Coast Guard. Kissi was the only one to return to Morocco after the Moroccan coastguard fished him out of the water.

The Moroccan media suggests that this is a deliberate action. It is unclear what this incident will mean for the relationship between Algeria and Morocco, which has been tense for years. This is mainly due to the disputed Western Sahara. Morocco annexed that region in the 1970s, but Algeria supports the movement for independence in the region. The borders between the two countries have been closed since 1994, although there were diplomatic ties at first. Algeria broke it two years ago because, according to the country, Morocco was guilty of “hostile actions”.