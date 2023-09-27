Home page World

Holiday horror in Italy: Two tourists jump into the water in front of their family and never return. An expert classifies the case.

Rosignano – On the afternoon of September 23rd, two men jumped into the sea despite the wind and weather. To the horror of her relatives, the power of the waves on the beach at Rosignano in Tuscany turned out to be unexpectedly great. And was deadly.

Two tourists drown while on family vacation in Italy

Unsuspecting, you walk into the sea and suddenly an emergency situation arises. It often ends fatally. Recently a father and his sons drowned in the Adriatic Sea. Now there has been another dramatic case in Italy. According to the news agency ANSA caught two Hungarian tourists aged 46 and 48. The ocean current had caused the two to drift further and further after they jumped into the water.

The family members heard the two men’s cries for help from the beach and made an emergency call, the newspaper reported La Nazione. The situation was serious – an ambulance with a doctor on board as well as employees from the port authority, the fire department and the Carabinieri arrived for the search and rescue operation.

After unsuccessful rescue attempt: trip to Italy ends in tragedy

But any help came too late – the doctor could only declare that the two men were dead. According to local media, there were some eyewitnesses at the scene of the accident. They are said to have described what they saw as “traumatic”. The sea was rough and increasingly swallowed the two men. The unpredictability of the sea was made terrifyingly clear to those present.

Water emergency? Expert explains: Here’s how you can help

Quickly reaching for the phone, as the relatives of the two men did, is the right thing to do in such dangerous situations, said DLRG press spokesman Martin Holzhause IPPEN.MEDIA. It is also important to look for lifeguards nearby. Depending on the distance and the situation, it is also advisable to throw an inflatable object towards the person seeking help.

Your own safety comes first in emergencies.

People in distress tend to cling to everything that comes near them with all their might, Holzhause continues. A rescue on your own can therefore end tragically and should only be carried out after careful consideration of the risks – for example if help can be provided from the shore.