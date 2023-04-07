Two men, one 72 years old and the other 16 years old, drowned in the prey the little palm in Union de San Antonioreported Jalisco Civil Protection.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, April 5, for which reason officers from the San Juan de los Lagos Regional Command specializing in diving came to rescue the bodies of the victims.

On Wednesday, it was only possible to rescue the body of the elderly, while today, Thursday, April 6, state officials removed the body of the adolescent.

The body of the minor was found 15 meters from the shoreas detailed by Jalisco Civil Protection.

Reason unknown of the accident. The municipal authorities will be in charge of the proceedings.