From: Moritz Bletzinger

Beautiful beaches, rugged cliffs: The Greek Mediterranean island of Crete offers a beautiful panorama – but be careful at sea. © imageBROKER/Frank Schneider/Imago

Five people died while swimming in Greece over the weekend. Two of them were on holiday in Crete – despite warnings from the authorities.

Iraklio – Bathing drama on Crete. Two holidaymakers (45, 55) from Poland drowned in the sea off the Greek Mediterranean island on Saturday (29 June); they had apparently gone into the water despite warnings.

Warning at sea ignored: Two Greek holidaymakers die on Crete

The 45-year-old was rescued unconscious from the floods near Hersonissos, reports Greek City NewsHe ignored the warning on the beach and later died in hospital. The second tragedy occurred in the west of Crete on Chania beach. Here, a 55-year-old holidaymaker got into trouble in rough seas and lost the battle against the current.

On the same day, a 90-year-old French holidaymaker on Crete died. It is unclear, however, whether he had also overlooked a bathing warning. Across Greece, five people lost their lives in the sea on Saturday. Away from Crete, an 87-year-old Greek in Volos and an 86-year-old compatriot in the waters of Thesprotia.

Tragedies among holidaymakers in Greece: Authorities give tips for bathing in the sea

When swimming in the Mediterranean, the Greek authorities appeal to holidaymakers to be careful and give five safety tips:

Always check weather conditions and sea warnings before swimming.

Never swim alone.

If you are not a strong swimmer, stay close to the shore.

Be careful of back currents.

If you see someone in trouble, call for help immediately.

Heatwave caused more deaths in Greece

Deaths among holidaymakers have been increasing in Greece since June. Most recently, however, it was not the waves that were responsible, but a heat wave. Many tourists underestimated the temperatures and set out to wander under the scorching Sun Among the dead were the well-known BBC presenter Michael Mosleywho had been missing for days on Symi. Crete is the most popular of Greece’s picturesque Mediterranean islands, with up to 1.3 million tourists arriving at Chania airport every year. Most of them are Germans. (moe)