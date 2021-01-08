In Nizhny Novgorod, at the age of 64, Alexander Rychagov, two-time world bandy champion in the USSR national team, has died, reports on the death of the athlete press service Nizhny Novgorod club “Start”.

It is noted that the farewell to the hockey player will take place on January 9 at 11:00 at the Start stadium.

The press service of the hockey club expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, noting the uniqueness of the Rychagovs’ hockey dynasty.

“Quite recently, the son of Alexander Vasilyevich, Anton Rychagov, played for“ Start ”, at present his grandson, Dmitry Baranov, plays for“ Start-2 ”,” the message says.

Alexander Rychagov scored the winning goal at the 1985 World Bandy Championship against a team from Sweden in the Norwegian capital Oslo. As part of the Soviet national team, he became a two-time world champion (1979, 1985).

Earlier it was reported that the honored coach of Russia in mini-football Rafik Ali-Zade died at the age of 72.