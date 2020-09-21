Alla Shishkina, two-time Olympic champion in synchronized swimming, criticized the rest in the resorts of Crimea. The famous athlete shared her impressions on the blog in Instagram…

As Shishkina noted, rest in a domestic resort in conditions of closed borders can be described with the words “if you want to relax well, pay.”

“Prices in all hotels have skyrocketed to the level of good hotels in Europe, Asia and other resorts. But it seems like your own, dear, where is the loyalty to your own citizens? (…) Bottom line: hyip once, without thinking that the majority will no longer come and advise friends and acquaintances, ”she wrote.

According to the athlete, the rest in the hotel in Yalta cost her 68 thousand rubles for seven days “at breakfast”, not including the cost of the flight. The room itself was with “cheap and shabby furniture” and renovated “tyap-blooper”. Among the pluses, she noted “decent SPA and animation with nice guys.”

“In the coming years I will not come to Crimea on vacation. I’d rather choose Turkey, Greece and other resorts with a similar climate, but completely different service. If only the borders were open, ”Shishkina summed up.

