Fausto Gresini, two-time MotoGP world champion in the 125cc class, has died from the effects of coronavirus infection, reports Gazzetta dello Sport…

According to the newspaper, the 60-year-old athlete died on February 22 in a hospital in Bologna.

It is known that at the end of December, Gresini was hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19. He spent several weeks in an artificial coma.

On February 18, the motorcycle racer was put into a coma again, but the doctors failed to save his life.

