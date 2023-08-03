The magic of digital tokens colors stadiums with passion. Socios.com, the leading platform for fan engagement and international awards, has in fact put two tickets up for grabs to attend one of Roma’s matches scheduled for the 2023/24 season. The lucky winners will thus have the opportunity to admire Mourinho’s team, winner of the first edition of the Conference League and finalist of the last Europa League, from a unique and unforgettable perspective, in a whirlwind of emotion, support and passion.

how to participate

—

The methods for participating in the contest are indicated on the Socios.com Twitter profile. It only takes two steps to try and win tickets. In fact, it is necessary to follow the official @SociosItalia account on Twitter and then share the tweet. In this way we are a candidate to be the protagonists of the umpteenth Giallorossi initiative of Socios.com, a platform that in recent months had transformed the Olympic stadium into an escape room for six holders of the club’s fan tokens, who, extracted after a survey , spent some time in the company of Vincent Candela before immersing themselves in unforgettable challenges related to the world of Rome.