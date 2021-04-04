The world did not end on June 21, 2020, as the supposed scientist Paolo Tagaloguin had predicted. According to their calculations, the apocalypse, which the Mayans had predicted to occur at the end of 2012, would actually occur in 2020, as an erroneous adaptation of the Mayan calendar to the Gregorian one had led to the confusion of the date. He was wrong. Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson stated in a video posted on YouTube that the apocalypse will come this year, on December 21, 2021, according to a “hidden” prophecy in the book of Levitical, from the Old Testament. It is probably not right either, and the new prediction will add to the long list of “apocalyptic announcements” that have been made in the last 2,000 years, says philosopher Jesús Zamora Bonilla.

“If the human being disappears, it will have to be due to a collapse of natural causes, such as a meteorite, a supervolcano or the explosion of a nearby supernova,” says Zamora Bonilla, professor of Philosophy of Science at UNED, during an interview with EL COUNTRY. Just published Against apocalyptics (Shackleton Books, 2021), a book where he dismantles the arguments of apocalyptic theories and unravels their contradictions, with special attention to those he considers most current: the “doomsayers of the climate apocalypse”, the “radical animalists” and the “posthumanists” or those who defend that the machines will take over the power of the planet.

Without denying the problems that these currents denounce, the philosopher estimates that “human beings are so numerous that, even if there was a very great collapse of civilization, it is most likely that a sufficient number of people survived to repopulate the Earth. ”. Because so far, the objective facts, according to Zamora Bonilla, do not lead to the conclusion that the human being, as a species, will disappear in its entirety in the immediate future, not even as an effect of climate change, “which is the source more serious of possible consequences of catastrophes in the future ”.

According to the professor, in the absence of an objective knowledge of the facts on which to base the diagnosis of the end of the world, the “main stimulus for apocalyptic beliefs has been the moral conviction that human beings are corrupt.” “Those who have these beliefs think that the human being is such an evil being, a villain who is causing the destruction of the species and the ecosystem, and therefore deserves to be destroyed, because it has violated the natural balance,” he also explains. author of Drawing Consequences: A Philosophy for the 21st Century.

And these theories about the imminence of the end of the world are “well received.” Those who defend them, the philosopher considers, are surrounded by a “kind of aurea of ​​intellectual prestige.” But, in addition, he continues, “they function as a kind of sect, as groups in which support can be found.” Despite this, Jesús Zamora Bonilla recalls that “the majority of the population continues to plan for the future, buying houses, leaving inheritance to their grandchildren and doing businesses that they hope will give them long-term benefits.”