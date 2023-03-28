Starvation wages and irregular “contracts”: the Guardia di Finanza discovered several shipyards in Venice where about 2,000 workers were not classified according to the law, as part of an investigative activity coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Workers exploited as cheap labour, often deprived of the most basic rights enshrined in collective agreements.

In particular, the situation of 383 workers was placed under the scrutiny of the investigators, forced – the investigators explain – to accept, due to their state of need, very unfavorable working conditions and with an hourly wage of less than 7 euros.

Mainly Bangladeshi or Eastern European nationals, they received a flat hourly wage based on how much time they actually spent on the construction site. They received fictitious pay slips, containing artificial items such as salary advance, meal voucher allowance, 80 euro bonus, travel allowance, which were never paid.