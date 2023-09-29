The director of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Par Liljert, assured this Friday before the UN Security Council that 2,093 migrants have died between January and September trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea, a route that more than 187,000 have followed. people “in search of a better future and the promise of security.”

“While significant attention is devoted to deaths at sea, the stories shared by migrants suggest that several tragedies may be going unnoticed, especially during the crossing of the Sahara Desert,” said Liljert.

According to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), some 186,000 people have arrived by sea so far this year in Italy, Greece, Spain, Cyprus and Malta, with more than 130,000 arrivals in Italy.

Greece



In addition, Liljert has pointed out that Greece has recorded a 300% increase in migrant arrivals so far in years, and that in Italy they have almost doubled from 70,000 in 2022 to 130,000 today.

In this sense, he pointed out that the conflict in Sudan has caused, in August alone, almost 1,300 Sudanese to arrive in Tunisia, one of the main bridges from Africa to Europe.

In fact, the director of the UNHCR New York Office, Ruven Menikdiwela, pointed out during the same meeting that, so far this year, more than 102,000 refugees have taken the Central Mediterranean route from Tunisia to Europe, which It means an increase of 260% compared to the previous year.

From Libya, the number of people trying to make the same route is 45,000, of which 10,600 have been rescued, intercepted or disembarked in Libya; The figure for Tunisia rises to 31,000.

Liljert, for his part, has expressed great concern about the growing discrimination and xenophobia towards migrants, and has warned of an increase in these trips due to the increase in conflicts, natural disasters and poverty.

This is why it has recommended that the international community take measures not only to “prevent departures”, but that the “various drivers of migration” must be taken into account.