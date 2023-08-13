More than 2,000 explosive devices dating back to the civil war era in this country in Southeast Asia were found in a school in northeastern Cambodia, according to the authorities announced Sunday.

Cambodia is still one of the countries with the largest number of mines in the world after thirty years of civil war, heavy American bombing and genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge regime in the seventies of the last century.

Within three days, experts found more than 2,000 explosive devices, including more than 1,000 M79 grenades, on a school campus in Kratie district. Cambodia’s Mine Action Center Director General Hing Ratana explained that the school wanted to expand a garden and began preparing ground for this purpose when the explosives began to be found.

The school was temporarily closed and searches are continuing on Sunday.