And these cats were found, on Thursday, in a slaughterhouse in Dong Thap Province in the Mekong Delta (south), in addition to 480 live cats, according to the official newspaper of the province.

The dead kittens, which weighed a total of 4 tons, were placed in a cold room, with the aim of converting them into medical products as a result of a long boiling process.

Some Vietnamese believe that the substances in cat bones help treat several diseases such as asthma and osteoporosis.

While the dead cats have been disposed of, the rescued cats will undergo health checks.

Eating dog and cat meat is legal in Vietnam, while a large number of restaurants offer dishes containing this meat, but the people involved in this practice must submit reports proving the source of the animals.

The Dong Thap slaughterhouse did not provide any documents that would allow it to slaughter the animals or provide details of their origin.

According to the non-governmental organization “Four Paws International”, about one million cats are trafficked annually in Vietnam.

In Asia, traditional medicine fuels the illegal trade in wild animals, while Vietnam is a hub for both consumption and trade.