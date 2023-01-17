Paris. About two-thirds of sharks and rays that live on coral reefs are threatened with extinction, according to a new study published Tuesday.

Coral reefs are home to approximately a quarter of marine fauna and flora, which are threatened by overfishing, pollution and climate change.

Sharks and rays play an important role in these delicate ecosystems that “cannot be assumed by other species,” said Samantha Sherman, a researcher at Simon Fraser University in Canada and the environmental group TRAFFIC International.

But both animals suffer a global threat, according to a study by the journal Nature Communications that analyzes the situation of 134 species, based on data from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The authors estimate that 59 percent of reef shark and ray species face the threat of extinction, almost double the average for sharks and rays overall.

Five species of sharks are in a critical situation, as well as nine species of rays, the latter belonging to the family of rhinobatids, which are very similar to sharks.

“Many of the species we thought were common are disappearing at an alarming rate,” warned Sherman, who described the level of threat they face as “astonishing.”

Overfishing is the most imminent danger, explained this expert.

The danger is evident in the western Atlantic and Indian Ocean regions for sharks, and for rays in the Indian Ocean and throughout Southeast Asia.

More than 500 million people live off reef fishing, which faces its own problems, such as coral bleaching due to warming seas.