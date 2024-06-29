Saturday, June 29, 2024, 9:56 p.m.











Two-thirds of the Israeli population believe that the country’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, should leave politics and not seek re-election, according to a survey published yesterday. Only 27% are in favor of him running in the next elections, according to the Midgan and iPanel study for Israeli television Channel 12.

Among voters from the right-wing and religious bloc, 37% believe that Netanyahu should not run and 53% estimate that he is qualified to continue in power. The Channel 12 study and another Channel 13 survey point to Naftali Bennett (New Hope), Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beiteinu), Gideon Saar and Yossi Cohen as possible replacements for Netanyahu.

Bennett is preferred by 30% of respondents, of which 50% are voters of opposition parties. He is followed by Lieberman and Cohen (10% each) and Saar (4%).

Bennett retired from politics in 2022, when he was prime minister, after the fall of his coalition, but now appears ready to return. Polls suggest that the population considers Bennett more suitable than Netanyahu.

The poll also reveals that the majority of Israelis (66%) support the decision of the Supreme Court, which this week repealed the exemption from military service that had been in force until now for ultra-Orthodox haredis. 24% reject it and 10% do not know or do not answer.

Peace negotiations



The senior official of the Islamist group Hamas Osama Hamdan assured yesterday that there is no progress in the ceasefire talks with Israel on the Gaza war. The Palestinian group assures that it is still willing to “treat positively” any peace proposal that ends the war, Hamdan said at a press conference in Beirut. He blamed the United States for putting pressure on his group and not doing the same with Israel.