Home page politics

Split

About two thirds of the deportations of asylum seekers from Germany are not carried out. (Iconic image) © Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

Only a good third of the migrants who are required to leave the country actually leave Germany. The remaining deportations fail for various reasons.

Berlin – Around two thirds of the deportations from Asylum seekers from Germany fail. According to the federal government, almost 13,000 deportations were carried out last year. On the other hand, more than 23,000 deportation measures could not have been carried out. This emerges from a response from the federal government to a request from the Union faction in the Bundestag, which German press agency present. Reasons for the failed deportations were, among other things, canceled flights or the absence of the people concerned on the day of departure.

Deportations from Germany: Union insists on “successful repatriation policy”

The Union’s domestic policy spokesman in the Bundestag, Alexander Throm, said: “Germany is in the worst migration crisis since 2016. A successful repatriation policy must be a priority in the federal and state governments.”

Throm accused the traffic light coalition of not having implemented any of their “repatriation offensive”. He referred to the coalition agreement between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. It says: “Not everyone who comes to us can stay. We are launching a repatriation offensive to implement departures more consistently, in particular the deportation of criminals and those who are at risk.”

As of December 31, according to the Central Register of Foreigners, there were a total of 304,308 people in Germany who were legally obliged to leave the country, of which 248,145 had a Duldung.

Deportations: Union wants to make more nations safe countries of origin – SPD blocks

Against the background of increasing numbers of refugees, the Union had also called on the federal government to limit irregular migration and declare more countries to be so-called safe countries of origin. The proposal was rejected in the Bundestag on Thursday with the votes of the SPD, Greens, FDP and Left Party.

With the right of residence decided by the traffic light coalition, people whose identity has not been clarified have also built a bridge for a long-term stay in Germany, criticized the parliamentary manager of the parliamentary group, Thorsten Frei (CDU), in the plenary session. This sends the wrong signal: “Anyone who has made it to Germany can stay here.” (dpa)