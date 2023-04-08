US news network search CNN found that More than two-thirds of Americans don’t think Biden deserves a new term. Conducted during the month of March, the survey was released last Monday (3) – and therefore would not have been influenced by the result of the vote of the Criminal Court of Manhattan, which decided on the prosecution of former President Donald Trump in a case involving an alleged bribe payment to a porn actress.

Only 32% of respondents said the president deserves a second term in the White House, while 67% said Biden does not deserve to be re-elected. As for the analysis of the president ahead of the government, the poll shows Biden’s disapproval by 57% of the electorate, against the approval of 42%.

The performance of the US president has been falling in recent polls. In the event of a reelection, in December 2022, 37% of respondents believed that Biden should win a new term, while 62% believed that he should not. Regarding government approval, the evolution of the survey followed a similar trend. In the previous poll, 45% of voters said they approved of the government, while 55% said they disapproved. The difference, however, would be within the poll’s margin of error.

Specific themes were also addressed in the survey, such as the president’s ability to deal with immigration, economics and gun policy issues. Only 35% of respondents showed approval of government policies on the first topic, while 37% tied for showing satisfaction with the other two.

On the subject of national security, Biden has the approval of 44% of the electorate, while 40% approve of the relations that the United States has been maintaining with China. Biden’s biggest approval is on the subject of environmental policy, in which the president obtains a positive evaluation from 46% of the population. Even so, the majority of Americans disapprove of the government’s performance on the subject (52%).

When asked who should replace the current president, the majority of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (69%) answered “just someone other than Joe Biden.” Among those who specified a name, the top pick was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who got 5% of responses.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg was second most cited, with 4% of mentions, and Vice President Kamal Harris and former First Lady Michelle Obama tied for third, with 3% of respondents’ responses.