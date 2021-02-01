The owner’s daughter was the one who surprised the detainees by trying to force the car and called 091 to inform the Police A National Police officer in a file photo. / LV Monday, 1 February 2021, 09:46



Agents of the National Police arrested two people at dawn on January 28 for allegedly trying to steal from the inside of a vehicle in Murcia.

The daughter of the owner of the vehicle was the one who surprised these two people around the tourism tried to force the door and called the National Police. Immediately several patrols from the Citizen Attention Group and the Operational Response Group went to the area, surprising one of the detainees watching the surroundings and the other hitting the car window.

Resistance to authority



The moment they were surprised, they tried to flee, at which point a foot chase began that culminated in the arrest of both subjects as alleged perpetrators of a crime of attempted robbery. In addition, one of the detainees strongly resisted the arrest, causing various injuries to the officers.

The detainees, two men of 20 and 23 years of age, nationals of Morocco and Nicaragua, were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty.