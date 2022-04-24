The Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at the Sharjah Police General Command has arrested two men who stole a trailer and trip equipment from in front of a house in the Al-Barashi area, after the spread of a video clip from the owner of the house explaining the theft.

The Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Sharjah Police, Colonel Omar Abu Al-Zoud, stated that the department, as soon as the video clip spread through social media, formed a team to search and investigate and collect the necessary inferences, and accordingly, the specifications of the two offenders were determined, and they were reached in less than two hours from the spread of the clip.

Abu Al-Zoud revealed that the owner of the house noticed the disappearance of the trailer and his trip equipment in front of his house, and by referring to the surveillance cameras outside the house, he saw the theft, which occurred in the early morning, where he published the video clip before opening an official report on the incident.

He said that the efforts made by the criminal investigation officers resulted in the identification and arrest of the two thieves, and investigations are underway with them, in preparation for referring the incident to the Public Prosecution.

Abu Al-Zoud stressed the keenness of the criminal investigation officers to maintain security and safety, with their high security knowledge and experience, which contributed to uncovering the mystery of the crime, and reaching the perpetrators in less than two hours from the spread of the video clip through social media, pointing out that the policemen are in command. They are fully prepared to work with various situations and reports.

He called on community members not to publish videos about the encroachments, thefts or illegal transgressions they are subjected to, so that they are not subject to legal accountability, instructing them to open official communications as soon as the theft is discovered, stressing the importance of installing surveillance cameras in homes, for their crucial role in detecting crimes. and thefts.



